 Joung Yu-mi’s animated short 'Glasses' invited to Cannes Critics’ Week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Joung Yu-mi’s animated short 'Glasses' invited to Cannes Critics’ Week

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 08:48
A scene from director Joung Yu-mi's short film ″Glasses″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A scene from director Joung Yu-mi's short film ″Glasses″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Director Joung Yu-mi’s animated short “Glasses” has been invited to the Critics’ Week short film competition at the Cannes Film Festival next month.
 
The French Union of Film Critics announced on its official website Wednesday that “Joung’s ‘Glasses’ will be screened as part of the 78th Cannes Critics’ Week short film competition.”
 

Related Article

 
Critics’ Week is an independent sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival known for showcasing fresh and distinctive artistic voices in feature-length and short films.
 
“Glasses” is the first Korean film to be officially invited to this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
 
No Korean feature films were included in either the official selections — including the main competition — or the Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week lineups announced earlier. 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
 
 
 

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Cannes Joung Yu-mi Glasses Critics' Week

More in Movies

Joung Yu-mi’s animated short 'Glasses' invited to Cannes Critics’ Week

Korean films fell out of favor at Cannes this year. What went wrong?

In 'Virus,' love is contagious — and terminal

Animated film 'The King of Kings' nearly takes crown at box office in North America

Petition for acquittal of documentary filmmaker receives almost 3,000 signatures

Related Stories

Comedian Kang Yu-mi divorces husband of three years

[THINK ENGLISH] 개그우먼 강유미, 결혼 3년 후 이혼

'Wonderland' star Jung Yu-mi misses conference due to undisclosed health condition

'Country Diaries' actors remember Kim Soo-mi with emotional tributes

Open for business
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)