Joung Yu-mi’s animated short 'Glasses' invited to Cannes Critics’ Week
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 08:48
Director Joung Yu-mi’s animated short “Glasses” has been invited to the Critics’ Week short film competition at the Cannes Film Festival next month.
The French Union of Film Critics announced on its official website Wednesday that “Joung’s ‘Glasses’ will be screened as part of the 78th Cannes Critics’ Week short film competition.”
Critics’ Week is an independent sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival known for showcasing fresh and distinctive artistic voices in feature-length and short films.
“Glasses” is the first Korean film to be officially invited to this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
No Korean feature films were included in either the official selections — including the main competition — or the Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week lineups announced earlier.
