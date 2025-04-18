Cha Tae-hyun, Zo In-sung co-found talent agency Basecamp Company
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 13:35
Actors and best friends Cha Tae-hyun and Zo In-sung have co-founded a talent agency called Basecamp Company.
The agency announced the news on Friday, adding that the foundation was based on the pair’s “trust in each other from more than 20 past years and counting.”
The name Basecamp Company alludes to the agency’s wish to be a “reliable base” in supporting its artists, citing explorers' need for a basecamp when climbing a mountain.
The management crew will be those who have worked with the two actors since their debut, or for at least seven years.
The pair is still going to be focusing on their acting careers, the company said.
Cha is currently appearing on the tvN variety show “Hansome Guys” (2024-), and Zo is set to star in the upcoming films “Hope” and “Humint.”
