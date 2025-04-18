 Japanese fans eagerly await Lee Dong-wook's return visit
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 17:35
Actor Lee Dong-wook [NEWS1]

Actor Lee Dong-wook is heading to Japan to meet his fans in person for the first time in seven years for a fan meeting titled “The Magical Moment." 
 
“The Magical Moment” will be held on May 6 at Tokyo International Forum, Lee’s agency Kingkong by Starship Entertainment announced Friday.
 

Related Article

 
The upcoming fan meeting has already sold out, the agency said, with additional seats added due to overwhelming demand, proving Lee’s continued global appeal. The actor is said to be preparing a variety of interactive segments to thank fans and make the event memorable.
 
Lee is currently starring in the tvN rom-com series “The Divorce Insurance” as No Gi-joon. He has also been active across various platforms with recent projects including the films “Single in Seoul” (2023) and "Harbin" (2024), and the Disney+ original series “A Shop for Killers” (2024).
 
A poster for actor Lee Dong-wook's fan meeting “The Magical Moment” [KINGKONG BY STARSHIP]

Lee debuted in 1999 with an appearance in an MBC single-episode drama, and rose to stardom with the 2005 romantic comedy “My Girl.” He has also starred in “Bitter Sweet Life” (2008), “Wild Romance” (2012), “Blade Man” (2014) and “Touch Your Heart” (2019).
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
Japanese fans eagerly await Lee Dong-wook's return visit

