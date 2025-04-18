 7 military officers put on leave over alleged martial law debacle
7 military officers put on leave over alleged martial law debacle

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 16:45
Col. Kim Hyun-tae, head of the Army's 707th Special Mission Group, speaks in a plenary session of the parliamentary defense committee held at the National Assembly on Feb. 17. [YONHAP]

The head of the Army's 707th Special Mission Group and six other military officers have been placed on compulsory leave of absence over their alleged involvement in the Dec. 3 martial law imposition, the Ministry of National Defense said Friday.
 
The seven officers include Col. Kim Hyun-tae, head of the Army's 707th Special Mission Group; Brig. Gen. Lee Sang-hyun, commander of the 1st Special Forces Brigade; and Maj. Gen. Park Heon-su, head of the defense ministry's criminal investigation command, according to the ministry.
 
All of them have been indicted on charges of involvement in the botched martial law bid. Of them, Park has since been relieved of duty, while the rest have been dismissed from their posts.
 
The latest decision retains the affected officers as servicemen, enabling the military to potentially take disciplinary measures in the event they are found guilty in court.
 
The ministry earlier placed key commanders, including former martial law commander Park An-su, on compulsory leave after they were indicted over their alleged involvement in the failed martial law bid.



