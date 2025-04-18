Supreme Court judge meets top U.S. court chief justice in Washington
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 09:54
A judge from Korea's highest court met with the U.S. Supreme Court's chief justice during his visit to Washington earlier this month, according to his office.
Supreme Court Justice Kwon Young-joon paid a courtesy call on Chief Justice John Roberts as he visited the top U.S. court on April 8 and discussed judicial issues concerning their countries, according to the court.
During the meeting, Kwon delivered a letter from Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae inviting Roberts to an international legal conference in Seoul in September.
Kwon is also said to have shared an anecdote of a former Korean Supreme Court chief justice telling former President Rhee Syng-man to file for an appeal if he had objections when he expressed discontent over a court verdict.
Last month, Roberts publicly responded to President Donald Trump's criticism against a federal court judge, pointing out that the appellate review process exists for disagreements with judicial decisions.
The latest trip marked the third time a Supreme Court justice paid a courtesy call on a U.S. Supreme Court chief justice.
