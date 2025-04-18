 Yoon granted underground parking access again ahead of second insurrection trial
Yoon granted underground parking access again ahead of second insurrection trial

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 11:50
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol waves to supporters as he leaves the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, in central Seoul on April 11. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has again been granted access to the underground parking lot of the Seoul High Court ahead of his second trial on insurrection charges, scheduled for Monday, the court said Friday.
 
The Presidential Security Service (PSS) previously requested permission for Yoon’s vehicle to access the underground parking lot of the Seoul Court Complex on the day of his first trial, and the request was approved. 
 

Yoon was removed from office on April 4 after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment over his Dec. 3 imposition of martial law.  
 
Such access is not typically granted during regular court proceedings. The court’s decision appears to reflect concerns for the defendant’s safety and the need to maintain public order, given the sensitivity of the case.
 
Yoon has been indicted for allegedly conspiring with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to declare martial law without legitimate grounds during a national crisis, in violation of the Constitution.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol trials Seoul High Court

