Court fines YouTuber $5,000 for uploading 'Game of Thrones' segments
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 12:59
A Korean YouTuber with 1.4 million subscribers was fined for uploading content from HBO series “Game of Thrones” (2011-19) without permission, in violation of copyright law.
The Seoul Northern District Court fined the 42-year-old content creator, who uploads reviews of drama series and movies, 7 million won ($5,000) for copyright infringement on April 9, according to legal sources on Friday.
According to court records, the YouTuber uploaded segments of the fantasy drama series to their channel between June and July last year without the consent of the copyright holder.
The court noted that the YouTuber had previously received copyright infringement warnings between September 2021 and November 2023, after uploading other copyrighted content. Despite these warnings and takedown actions from YouTube, the content creator continued to post unauthorized videos.
“The defendant ignored previous notices of violations and continued uploading infringing content,” the judge said. “The financial gain from these uploads appears to have been significant.”
Under Korean copyright law, those who violate the reproduction or broadcasting rights of protected works — including through online uploads or derivative works — face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won.
