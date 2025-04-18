 DJ DOC's Lee Ha-neul referred to prosecution for defamation
DJ DOC's Lee Ha-neul referred to prosecution for defamation

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 21:23
Lee Ha-neul, member of hip-hop group DJ DOC [NEWS1]

Lee Ha-neul, member of the hip-hop group DJ DOC, has been referred to prosecutors without detention for allegedly defaming the head of a talent agency.
 
According to the Mapo Police Precinct on Friday, Lee, whose legal name is Lee Geun-bae, has been charged with defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization. The case was forwarded on April 7.
 

Lee is accused of spreading false information through YouTube, especially making claims that the head of the agency representing singer Juvie Train is a criminal. Juvie Train has been involved in multiple legal disputes with Lee.
 
The agency head wrote on social media on Wednesday that Lee had been “creating and spreading false claims that I am a habitual drug offender, even though I am a nonsmoker, in order to shift attention from his own alleged crimes.
 
“Lee has repeatedly spread baseless rumors about me — not only drug-related accusations but also claims of embezzlement, breach of trust and even sexual assault of a minor,” the post continued.
 
A representative for Lee told local media outlet Ilgan Sports that Lee “plans to countersue for defamation and spreading false information.”
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
