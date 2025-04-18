 First SFTS case of 2025 confirmed in South Jeolla
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 10:41
Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jee Young-mee speaks during a meeting at the National Assembly on March 26. [YONHAP]

The first case of severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS) in Korea this year was confirmed on Friday.  
 
A SFTS infection was confirmed in a woman in her 80s residing in Namwon, South Jeolla, following diagnostic testing on Tuesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced Friday. 
 

SFTS is a viral illness transmitted through bites from infected ticks. Symptoms typically appear within two weeks of infection and include high fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. In severe cases, it can lead to decreased platelet and white blood cell counts, potentially resulting in death.
 
Since being designated a notifiable infectious disease in 2013, Korea has reported a total of 2,065 SFTS cases through 2024, with 381 resulting in death — an average fatality rate of about 18.5 percent.
 
This year’s first patient was bitten by a tick while working on farmland near her home. She later developed symptoms such as vomiting, fever, general fatigue and loss of appetite.
 
The first SFTS cases in recent years have typically been reported in April, with initial cases in 2022, 2023 and 2024 occurring on April 11, April 5 and April 23, respectively.
 
A poster from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency detailing ways to prevent tick bites. [KOREA DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION AGENCY]

With no available treatment or vaccine, SFTS remains a highly fatal disease. During high-risk periods, medical institutions are advised to ask patients with high fever and gastrointestinal symptoms about any outdoor activity within the previous 15 days, including farming, gathering wild plants, weeding, golfing or hiking.
 
To date, there have been 30 confirmed cases of secondary SFTS infections in individuals who were not bitten by ticks, 27 of whom were health care workers infected during the course of medical care.
 
“SFTS cases are reported nationwide, particularly following agricultural and outdoor activities,” said Jee Young-mee, commissioner of the KDCA. “People should wear long sleeves, hats and socks to minimize skin exposure, and use tick repellents to avoid bites.” 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea KDCA SFTS ticks

