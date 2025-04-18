Gangwon opens five new DMZ trails to visitors
Gangwon State opened five themed routes along the demilitarized zone (DMZ) and the Civilian Control Line on Friday, offering rare public access to some of the most historically and ecologically significant areas along the Korean Peninsula's heavily fortified border.
The DMZ Peace Trail program spans five border counties — Cheorwon, Hwacheon, Yanggu, Inje and Goseong — and will operate through late autumn.
“The themed routes are trails developed to offer a unique experience of the value of freedom, security, and peace by utilizing the ecological, cultural, and historical resources of the areas north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and Civilian Control Line (CCL),” said Gangwon State in a statement.
Courses in Cheorwon, Hwacheon, and Yanggu will run from April 18 to Oct. 31, while the Inje route will operate from May 16 to Nov. 30. The trail in Goseong opens on April 25 and will remain open through the end of November.
The Baekmagoji Course in Cheorwon County is 15 kilometers in total with a 2.8-kilometer walking section.
The trail highlights key Korean War battlegrounds including the Baekmagoji Battlefield, the site of fierce combat between South Korean and Chinese troops. Additional stops include the Peacock Observatory and the Triangle Footprints, which commemorate the local community’s transformation of former minefields into farmland. The walking section follows the Southern Limit Line and offers a rare glimpse into the DMZ.
Visitors ascend to the summit of Baegamsan, Korea’s northernmost peak at 1,178 meters, via cable car. The course provides panoramic views of the Peace Dam and North Korea’s Geumgangsan Dam. The area also includes the world’s only artificial ecological wetland formed within the DMZ. Recent changes to the Civilian Control Line allow access without passing through military checkpoints.
Starting from the Geumgangsan Information Center, the course follows a historic trail once used to reach Mount Geumgang. The path through Bloody Ridge recounts the intense hill battles fought between United Nations forces and Chinese troops, combining natural beauty with historical memory.
This round-trip course runs from Daegok-ri in Seohwa-myeon up to Hill 1052 by way of Eulji Samgeori. Visitors can view sites such as the Hill 854 Memorial, commemorating a major battle in 1953, and observe sweeping views of the Punchbowl in Yanggu, as well as Hyangnobong and Birobong peaks of Mount Geumgang set against the Baekdudaegan mountain range.
Starting from the Unification Observatory, the coastal trail passes the Coastal Observatory, Tongjeon Tunnel and Southern Limit Line. The route offers panoramic views of Goseong's rugged coastline and the scenic cliffs of Haegeumgang and Mount Geumgang.
Reservations can be made through the Korea Tourism Organization’s Peace Trail website (www.dmzwalk.com) or via the mobile application “Durunubi.” There is a participation fee of 10,000 won.
Certain courses operate only on days designated by local governments and must be booked through local offices.
Each course operates once or twice per day, four to five days per week. Programs will be suspended during the peak summer months of July and August in the event of extreme heat.
Participants will be transported partway by vehicle and guided on foot along designated sections. A guide provides historical and environmental commentary throughout the journey.
“The opening of these themed routes, along with the northward shift of the Civilian Control Line due to the easing of military restrictions, will not only revitalize tourism in the border regions but also serve as a catalyst for the recovery of the local economy,” Lee Hee-yeol, director-general of Planning and Coordination at Gangwon State, said.
