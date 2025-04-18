 Going to Jamsil this weekend? Use public transportation, Seoul advises.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Going to Jamsil this weekend? Use public transportation, Seoul advises.

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 13:55 Updated: 18 Apr. 2025, 13:56
Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, is pictured in this photo taken on April 1. [NEWS1]

Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, is pictured in this photo taken on April 1. [NEWS1]

 
Seoul authorities are advising those thinking about heading out to Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul this weekend to use public transportation, as both professional baseball games and concerts are scheduled to take place there from Friday to Sunday.
 
The Kia Tigers and Doosan Bears will face off in a series of KBO games at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, over the three days.
 

Related Article

Meanwhile, concerts as part of a nationwide tour for the second season of MBN’s “The Best K-Trot Singer” (2024-25) will be held at the nearby Jamsil Indoor Stadium on the same dates.
 
Parking availability around the complex has been significantly reduced due to the ongoing renovation of the Olympic Main Stadium, which began in September last year and is expected to continue through the end of 2025.
 
Parking lots 1, 3, 4, and 5 are currently closed, cutting the number of parking spaces from 1,556 to 876.
 
“We expect more than 100,000 spectators to visit Jamsil Sports Complex over the three days,” a Seoul Sports Facilities Management Office official said Friday.
 
“To ensure a pleasant and safe experience, we strongly encourage the use of public transportation.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Jamsil Sports Complex Jamsil baseball KBO concert

More in Social Affairs

Rain over weekend expected to temper spike to summer-like temperatures

Going to Jamsil this weekend? Use public transportation, Seoul advises.

Court fines YouTuber $5,000 for uploading 'Game of Thrones' segments

Gov't drops appeal in court battle over $32M payout to Mason Capital

Type B influenza cases surge in children

Related Stories

Olympic Stadium to host baseball games as Seoul builds new sports MICE complex

Play ball

KBO sets record by topping million mark in attendance in just 60 games

Iconic sports stadium in Seoul getting makeover ahead of Olympic bid

Doosan Bears, LG Twins to spend Jamsil remodel at main Olympic stadium
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)