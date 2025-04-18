Going to Jamsil this weekend? Use public transportation, Seoul advises.
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 13:55 Updated: 18 Apr. 2025, 13:56
Seoul authorities are advising those thinking about heading out to Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul this weekend to use public transportation, as both professional baseball games and concerts are scheduled to take place there from Friday to Sunday.
The Kia Tigers and Doosan Bears will face off in a series of KBO games at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, over the three days.
Meanwhile, concerts as part of a nationwide tour for the second season of MBN’s “The Best K-Trot Singer” (2024-25) will be held at the nearby Jamsil Indoor Stadium on the same dates.
Parking availability around the complex has been significantly reduced due to the ongoing renovation of the Olympic Main Stadium, which began in September last year and is expected to continue through the end of 2025.
Parking lots 1, 3, 4, and 5 are currently closed, cutting the number of parking spaces from 1,556 to 876.
“We expect more than 100,000 spectators to visit Jamsil Sports Complex over the three days,” a Seoul Sports Facilities Management Office official said Friday.
“To ensure a pleasant and safe experience, we strongly encourage the use of public transportation.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
