Heroic fisher receives government award for saving lives during wildfire
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 21:25 Updated: 18 Apr. 2025, 21:41
Sugianto, a 31-year-old fisher praised as a "wildfire hero," received a government award on Friday for his role in helping residents evacuate during a forest fire in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, last month.
During a ceremony at the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, Justice Minister Park Sung-jae awarded commendations to Sugianto and two other foreign nationals in recognition of their lifesaving efforts.
“I want to keep living in this village with the grandmas and grandpas,” Sugianto said with a smile after receiving the award.
“I sincerely hope that Sugianto’s dream begins today, not in the distant future. Your courage and righteousness will be forever remembered,” Minister Park said.
Sugianto moved to Korea from Indonesia eight years ago on a work visa and has been working on a snow crab fishing vessel.
When fire broke out on March 25 and spread rapidly toward the village, he ran from house to house shouting, “Grandma, come out quickly!” — waking sleeping residents and urging them to flee. He carried an elderly woman with limited mobility about 150 meters (492 feet) to a seawall, helping her escape the flames.
Reflecting on the moment, Sugianto said that he was “100 percent scared,” but felt like he was “saving my own family.” He is credited with rescuing about 10 people.
The Justice Ministry granted all three men special contributor status, issuing F-2 residency visas that allow long-term residency in Korea and the ability to invite immediate family members from abroad.
“I’m grateful to have received a visa that lets me live in Korea,” Sugianto said. “It makes me happy to be able to help the elderly.
“Next month, on the 5th, I’ll visit my wife and son,” he continued. “At first, they were worried, but after hearing the news, they were very proud.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM BO-REUM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
