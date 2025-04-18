 Man arrested over alleged theft of valuables from Park Na-rae’s home
Man arrested over alleged theft of valuables from Park Na-rae’s home

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 11:22
Comedian and TV personality Park Na-rae [JDB ENTERTAINMENT]

A man accused of stealing goods worth tens of millions of won from the home of Korean TV personality Park Na-rae has been arrested and referred to prosecutors, police said on Friday. 
 
The Seoul Yongsan Police Precinct said it sent the suspect to prosecution while holding him in custody. The man faces charges of nighttime residential burglary and theft.  
 

Police said the man broke into Park’s house in Itaewon, Yongsan District in central Seoul on April 4 and fled with items of considerable value.  
 
Police said he acted alone and later attempted to sell the stolen goods.
 
Authorities also linked the suspect to a separate burglary committed in late March in the same district. Police merged the two cases and forwarded them to prosecutors together under the same charges.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
