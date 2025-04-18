Oh Yoanna's mother begs parliament to leave daughter out of 'partisan fight'
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 17:45
The mother of the late MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna, who died by suicide last September after alleging workplace bullying, urged lawmakers on Friday not to use her daughter’s name for political purposes.
“We do not want this case to become a political dispute,” Oh’s mother, Jang Yeon-mi, said on behalf of the bereaved family as she appeared as a witness during a hearing of the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee.
“I don’t want my daughter’s name to be dragged through a partisan fight.”
“My daughter was kind and pure,” she continued. “As a parent, I ask for nothing more than the truth. I ask all lawmakers, from both the Democratic Party and the People Power Party [PPP], to help uncover it.”
Jang became emotional as she described the impact of her daughter’s death.
“I used to wonder how the parents of victims from the Itaewon tragedy and the Sewol ferry disaster could go on living,” she said. “I never imagined I would one day be in their shoes. Now that my child is gone, I understand their pain. I’ve thought of following her.”
She asked for a thorough investigation based on the evidence provided.
“We ask that MBC also disclose everything they have and help uncover the truth,” she said.
The family also claimed MBC has yet to issue a formal apology. “MBC has not properly apologized or conducted a fair and accurate investigation,” they said.
However, MBC’s chief administrative officer, Park Mi-na, responded during the hearing that the company’s apology at the National Assembly was “official.”
Key MBC employees accused of contributing to the alleged workplace bullying did not appear at the hearing.
“With MBC refusing to cooperate, I fear uncovering the full truth will become nearly impossible,” PPP Rep. Kim Jang-kyom said.
Committee Chair Choi Min-hee stated that a decision on whether to pursue legal action against the absent witnesses would be made after discussions between the ruling and opposition party representatives.
The committee plans to hold hearings related to Oh’s case on April 29 and 30.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
