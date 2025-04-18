Police investigate kidnapping attempts in Gangnam
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 16:59 Updated: 18 Apr. 2025, 17:34
Police launched an investigation into possible attempts to kidnap and harass students near elementary schools in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, earlier this week. The schools sent out notices to parents warning them to be cautious during school commute hours and said they are closely monitoring the situation.
A report was filed on Wednesday around 6 p.m. stating that two men had allegedly attempted to lure a young boy near an elementary school in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam, according to the Suseo Police Precinct on Friday.
The boy had been briefly left alone after going out with his mother when the two men approached and asked, “Shall we buy you a drink?"
When the boy declined, the men spoke briefly among themselves, then told him, “Take care,” and left the scene. The boy informed his parents, who then alerted the school, which in turn notified the police. A police official said there was no physical contact between the boy and the men.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the men and determine whether there is evidence of a crime. The school sent a notice to parents saying that there were reports of similar attempts.
“Please make sure to instruct your children not to follow anyone, even acquaintances, without permission from a guardian,” read the notice.
Another suspicious incident on the same day.
Another report involving a child was filed on the same day near another elementary school in Gaepo-dong, about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) away from the first incident. At around 12:30 p.m., a young boy walking home from school was allegedly approached by an elderly man who pulled on the student's backpack and shouted, “It’s mine.” The boy shook off the man’s grip and ran home.
Police are looking into the possibility that the man suffers from dementia or a mental illness. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering witness testimonies to locate the elderly man. The Gaepo-dong school also sent a notice to parents with basic safety guidelines for preventing child abduction and urged caution.
Not just the two schools but others across Gangnam have expressed concern, prompting the district office and police to step up patrols. Around 10 officers from a police mobile unit have been stationed near the school in Yeoksam-dong until 3 p.m., when classes end. At about 1 p.m., police also stopped a man who was distributing flyers for stretching classes near the school.
In 2023, parents were unsettled after police uncovered an extortion scam that involved plying students with drug-laced energy drinks and blackmailing their parents in Daechi-dong, Gangnam District, resulting in the arrest and sentencing of a drug ring.
“If someone offers a drink, kids might follow,” said a 36-year-old mother surnamed Seo who has a 5-year-old daughter. “I used to think kidnappings don’t happen anymore, but now I’m scared. I warned my daughter never to go with strangers.”
“We will continue investigating the reports of attempted luring and increase patrols to reassure students and parents,” said a police official.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM SEONG-JIN, LEE CHAN-KYU, OH SO-YOUNG [[email protected]]
