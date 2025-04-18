Police investigators reassigned in Tzuyang stalking case over fairness concerns
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 17:04
The police team investigating the stalking case involving Tzuyang, a mukbang YouTuber with over 1 million subscribers, has been reassigned, according to authorities on Friday.
The Gangnam Police Precinct in Seoul said on Friday that it had decided to transfer the case from its Criminal Division 1 and Investigation Division 2 to Criminal Division 2.
The decision was made on Wednesday, taking into account concerns raised by Tzuyang’s side regarding the fairness of the investigation, as well as considerations for procedural efficiency. The police added that the case, including additional investigative requests made by the prosecution, would be handled fairly and in accordance with the law and proper procedures.
Tzuyang appeared at the Gangnam precinct for questioning on Wednesday but left after about 40 minutes, refusing to cooperate with the investigation.
Her attorney, Kim Tae-yeon, criticized the police’s handling of the case, saying, that the officers “did not seem to view Tzuyang as a victim, nor did they appear interested in protecting her.” She also said they failed to provide any information about the prosecution’s supplementary investigation order, raising “serious doubts about the fairness of the process.”
“I hope the investigation proceeds fairly so that no more victims have to suffer,” said Tzuyang. Her legal team is reportedly considering filing a formal request to recuse the current investigator.
Ahead of the questioning, lawyer Kim said that Kim Se-ui mentioned Park more than 30 to 40 times between July and October last year, persistently harassing the mukbang YouTuber.
“The court has already issued two provisional orders identifying Kim Se-ui as a stalker and ordering him to cease all stalking-related acts against the victim,” said the attorney.
Kim was previously accused of repeatedly posting photos and comments about Park after accusing her of tax evasion and other personal matters on his YouTube channel on July 30 last year.
The police initially dropped the case in February, citing insufficient evidence. However, Park filed an objection, and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office accepted it, instructing police to conduct a supplementary investigation.
