Rain over weekend expected to temper spike to summer-like temperatures
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 14:39
Summer already seems to be upon Korea as temperatures in southern regions of the country are expected to reach nearly 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday, but rainfall over the weekend is expected to ease the warming trend somewhat.
“For the time being, temperatures will remain two to six degrees higher than average,” said the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). “In particular, on Friday, temperatures will rise above 25 degrees Celsius in inland areas of the Chungcheong and Gyeongsang regions, making it feel warm.”
In some southern regions such as Daegu and Pohang in North Gyeongsang and Hapcheon in South Gyeongsang, daytime highs are expected to reach 29 degrees, which is considered early summer heat.
Based on the 1991–2020 average, the day when Daegu typically reaches a high of 29 degrees is June 14. The current temperature is about two months ahead of the usual season.
This early heat wave has been caused by the continued inflow of warm southwesterly winds along the edge of high pressure to the south, which has pushed up temperatures.
In Seoul, where the mercury rose to 24.7 degrees the previous day, cloudy weather is expected to keep the daytime high at around 22 degrees, slightly cooler than Thursday.
There is also a possibility that air quality will worsen due to the influx of yellow dust and fine particulate matter.
“On Friday, foreign fine dust is expected to flow in, raising fine particulate concentrations in central-western regions in the afternoon,” said the National Institute of Environmental Research’s Air Quality Forecasting Center. “Yellow dust traveling in the upper atmosphere may affect ground-level particulate matter concentrations in some inland areas during the day.”
Rain is expected nationwide over the weekend. Rain will begin in northern Gyeonggi and central-to-northern Gangwon on Saturday morning and is expected to spread to the rest of the country in the afternoon.
Rain is expected to intensify in central regions overnight, as cold air from the north collides with warm air from the south.
“There may be strong winds accompanied by thunder and lightning on Saturday mainly in central areas, so please pay attention to facility management and safety accidents,” a KMA official advised.
The rain will mostly stop by early Sunday morning, but it may continue in Jeju and the Gyeongsang regions until the morning. Expected rainfall across most of the country is between five and 20 millimeters (0.8 inches).
As spring rain falls, the heat is expected to ease. Daytime temperatures nationwide are forecast to be 16 to 27 degrees on Saturday and 15 to 25 degrees on Sunday. Overnight, temperatures may drop below 10 degrees, resulting in large daily temperature fluctuations, so attention to health management is advised.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
