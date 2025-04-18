 YouTuber gets 3 years for doxxing Miyrang sexual assault suspects
YouTuber gets 3 years for doxxing Miyrang sexual assault suspects

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 20:05
YouTuber "Jiphaengin", who doxxed individuals allegedly involved in a high-profile sexual assault case that occurred around 20 years ago in Miryang, South Gyeongsang, was handed a three-year prison sentence by a lower court on April 18. Photo is unrelated to the story. [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

A lower court handed a three-year prison sentence to a YouTuber for doxxing individuals allegedly involved in a high-profile sexual assault case that occurred in Miryang, South Gyeongsang, around 20 years ago.
 
The Changwon District Court handed down the sentence to a content creator in their 20s who runs a YouTube channel under the name “Jiphaengin,” the Korean word for “enforcer.” The court also ordered the defendant to forfeit 5.66 million won ($4,000) made in earnings from the videos.
 

Prosecutors indicted the YouTuber on charges of defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization, among other violations.
 
From June to August of last year, the defendant uploaded multiple videos that revealed the identities of individuals allegedly named in the 2004 Miryang sexual assault case.
 
The YouTuber also disclosed the name and location of a restaurant run by the family of one of the alleged perpetrators, leading to further harassment.
 
The court said the defendant used online rumors and unverified reports as sources for their content, presenting the information as factual without confirmation.
 
“The spread of false information through platforms like YouTube and social media has reached a point that society can no longer tolerate,” the judge said in his ruling.
 
“The court must impose serious consequences to ensure a minimum level of trustworthiness in public discourse.”
 
A separate verdict for another YouTuber, known online as “Combat Rabbit,” who faces similar charges in connection with the case, is scheduled for May 23.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
