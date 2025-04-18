Defending KBO champions Kia Tigers welcome back infielder from injury

One by one, injured players for the defending KBO champions, the Kia Tigers, are returning to action. On Friday, it will be second baseman Kim Sun-bin coming back after missing over two weeks with a calf injury.Kim, the 2024 Korean Series MVP, will bat second and play his usual position at second base against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul.Tigers manager Lee Bum-ho said the forecast of rain for Saturday played a role in his decision to put Kim back in Friday's lineup."I figured he could play today and get another day off tomorrow with the rain," Lee said. "We will be up against a tough starting pitcher in Cole Irvin, so we wanted Sun-bin out there from the start and maybe lift him for a pinch-runner later in the game."Kim swung a hot bat in March, to the tune of a .440 batting average, going 11-for-25, with six RBIs in his first eight games. But after playing just once in April, he was out with calf problems.Kim played in two minor league rehab games this week and batted 3-for-4 while handling second base duties."He told me he will have no problem playing defense," Lee said. "But we will have to keep an eye on him on the bases."The Tigers are still without third baseman Kim Do-yeong, the reigning league MVP, who suffered a hamstring injury on the first day of the season, March 22. Shortstop Park Chan-ho also missed time with a knee injury earlier this month.The Tigers are just 9-11-0 even after a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win over the KT Wiz on Thursday night.Captain Na Sung-bum snapped a 0-for-10 funk with the game-winning hit, while Park had his first multihit game of the year with a three-hit effort."We went through similar situations last year, where not everyone was playing well all at the same time," Lee said. "But I realized last night it's always helpful to have veterans around. Hopefully, guys who had been struggling will be able to relax a bit from now on."Yonhap