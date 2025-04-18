 Tottenham Hotspur reach Europa League semifinals without injured captain Son Heung-min
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 09:07
Tottenham players celebrate their victory in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinal against Eintracht Frankfurt, in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 17. [AP/YONHAP]

Tottenham Hotspur have reached the semifinals of the second-tier European club competition after squeezing past their German opponent without injured Korean captain Son Heung-min.
 
Tottenham defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday. Following a 1-1 draw in the opening leg last week, Tottenham advanced on a 2-1 aggregate win.
 

Dominic Solanke's 43rd-minute penalty was the difference in this match. In the two-legged semifinals set for May 1 and May 8, Tottenham will face Bodo/Glimt of Norway.
 
Son did not travel with Tottenham to Frankfurt this week while nursing a foot injury.
 
This tournament is Tottenham's final chance to win a trophy this season, and their first since capturing the EFL Cup in 2008.
 
Earlier this season, they were eliminated in the semifinals of the EFL Cup and in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They are well out of contention in the Premier League, ranking 15th with 37 points.
 
Son, who made his senior debut in 2010 with Hamburger SV in Germany and joined Tottenham in 2015, is seeking his first career trophy.

Yonhap
