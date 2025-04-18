US will keep helping Taiwan in its self-defence, senator says in Taipei

The United States will continue to assist Taiwan with its self-defense and wants to see peace across the Taiwan Strait without coercion or the threat of force, a visiting U.S. senator told President Lai Ching-te on Friday.The U.S. is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties with the Chinese-claimed island.Meeting Lai at the presidential office in Taipei, the Republican Senator Pete Ricketts said that although administrations change, the bipartisan support for Taiwan in Congress continued."The United States is committed to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. We want to see peace across the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral change in the status of Taiwan," Ricketts said."We expect any differences between Taiwan and the mainland to be resolved peacefully without coercion or the threat of force," he added."To that end, the United States will continue to assist Taiwan in its self defense. There is broad consensus in the U.S. Congress to support Taiwan's self defense."China held its latest round of war games around Taiwan earlier this month. Lai and his government reject Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.Ricketts is the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy.Lai said that he looked forward to Taiwan and the United States continuing to work together to maintain peace and stability in the region, and that Taiwan was committed to spending more on its defense.Ricketts is being accompanied in Taiwan by another Republican senator, Ted Budd, and the Democrat Senator Chris Coons.While U.S. lawmakers regularly travel to the island, this is the first visit since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.Trump and his administration have pushed Taiwan to ramp up its defense spending, something Lai previously pledged to do in February.Reuters