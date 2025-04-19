Taiwanese visitors pick up Korean tourism slack as Chinese visitor numbers dwindle
Published: 19 Apr. 2025, 07:00
In contrast to relatively slow recovery of tourist arrivals from China and Japan, Taiwanese travelers are emerging as a main force in Korea's tourism scene with their arrivals surpassing the pre-pandemic level.
Jeju is one of the most-frequented destinations by Taiwanese tourists as the scenic resort island often serves as a location for many films and dramas. The popularity of “When Life Gives You Tangerines" is boosting visits as the Netflix series is gaining growing popularity, topping the list on the non-English segment for the third week of April.
The number of Taiwanese travelers to Jeju Island has risen significantly, jumping 128 percent from 69,941 to 159,485 last year. Taiwanese tourists are now the second largest group of travelers to Jeju, surpassing Japanese visitors since 2023.
Nationwide, the number of Taiwanese tourists reached 1.47 million last year, breaking the previous record of 1.26 million set in 2019. Taiwan is one of the few regions whose arrivals in Korea have surpassed pre-pandemic figures.
Chinese arrivals came at 4.63 million last year, which remains under the 2019 total of 6.02 million and Japan at 3.22 million compared to 2019's 3.27 million, according to the Korea Tourism Organization's (KTO) data.
A popular YouTuber’s content played a key role in upping recognition of Jeju Island as a tourism site for Taiwanese visitors.
YouTuber Tsai A-ga first created content about Jeju Island following his 2022 visit at the JTO's invitation. After his videos gained popularity in Taiwan, he returned to Jeju in 2024 to produce more YouTube content. In his videos, he featured well-known tourist spots such as Dodu Haesu Park, Dongmun Public Market, Ecoland theme park, Udo and Oedolgae.
The two videos from 2022 amassed over 2.2 million views, while the 2024 video garnered 1.88 million views by April 18.
The Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines” also prompted the JTO to bring related programs like the canola flower garden tour and activities themed around haenyeo, or female sea divers.
"We have been supporting tourism programs centered on popular attractions highlighted in beloved Korean dramas and reality shows,” the organization’s spokesperson said in its press release on Wednesday. “We are intensifying our initiatives to meet Taiwanese interest in Jeju Island by partnering with the local tourism sector.”
The KTO has been leveraging this trend by introducing new programs and marketing Korea as a tourist destination for Taiwanese nationals.
As part of its efforts, the KTO organized a tourism content festival in Taipei on April 10, where it promoted Korea’s tourist attractions and related programs to the local audience.
A total of 48 domestic tourism-related companies showcased their programs featuring sports, K-pop and Korean traditions at the festival, according to the KTO.
“As Taiwanese interest in Korean culture grows, tourism content related to the Korean wave and performances is likely the main factor driving return visits to the country,” said Yu Jin-ho, the head of the KTO's tourism content strategy department.
“We aim to promote not just attraction-centered programs but also content focused on individual tourist experiences.”
Not only has the number of Taiwanese visitors to Korea increased, but the number of Korean tourists visiting Taiwan has also grown, making the two countries important mutual partners.
The number of Korean tourists visiting Taiwan has started to rebound, with 1.1 million arrivals last year, nearing the 2019 figure of 1.24 million.
“Korea is the third-largest source of visitors, following Japan and the United States, making the nation one of our most important markets,” Taiwan's Tourism Administration Deputy Head Lin Hsin-jen said at a press conference on Feb. 14. “We will pursue sustainable development and continue expanding cooperation based on our bilateral partnership.”
