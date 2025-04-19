 Singer Jang Hyun-seung begins YouTube channel ahead of new song release
Published: 19 Apr. 2025, 17:54
Screen captures of singer Jang Hyun-seung's video uploaded to his new YouTube channel that opened on April 18. [MPLIFY]

Singer Jang Hyun-seung opened up his official YouTube channel, Jang Hyun Seung, on Friday, ahead of the release of his new song “Orbit” scheduled for April 29.
 
The channel can be found with YouTube handle @JangHyunSeung_Official.
 
One 16-second introduction video has been uploaded on the channel as of press time Saturday.
 
The video, consisting of a series of images transitioning quickly, shows Jang’s identity as an artist, the artist's PR agency said in a release Saturday. 
 

The YouTube channel will be used to better introduce Jang’s musical aspirations and act as a platform to communicate with fans, the statement said. 
  
Jang Hyun-seung debuted as a member of Beast, a six-member band, under Cube Entertainment in 2009, but later left the band in 2016 and is currently pursuing solo activities.
 
Mplify announced through its official Instagram account on April 9 that Jang Hyun-seung has joined the label and that it is happy to embark on a new musical journey with the artist. 
 

BY KIM JEE-HEE [[email protected]]
