Coldplay collaborates with Twice on new Korean version of 'We Pray'

Lingling of Mnet's 'I-LAND2:N/a' to join Leanbranding girl group

Rookie K-pop boy band Close Your Eyes to launch first Asia fan meeting tour in May

Singer Jang Hyun-seung begins YouTube channel ahead of new song release

Related Stories

Highlight to release new music as Beast for first time in 9 years

Boy band Highlight to release its first full-length album on March 21

Boy band Highlight teases new album release at fan event over weekend

Highlight's Yoon Du-jun to drop first solo album on July 27

Highlight to embark on summer tour across Asia for 15th anniversary