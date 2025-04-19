Singer-songwriter You Hee-yul expresses gratitude during return to MBC FM4U as guest host
Published: 19 Apr. 2025, 12:48
Singer-songwriter You Hee-yul returned to the airwaves for the first time in nearly three years as a special DJ on MBC FM4U’s long-running radio program "Bae Chul-soo’s Music Camp" from Thursday.
His guest stint runs through Monday.
“Many thoughts came to mind on my way here,” You said on radio Thursday. “To those who welcome me, those who are quietly tuning in, and those who may feel uncomfortable, I want to express both my gratitude and my apologies for the awkwardness of this return.”
MBC announced that a series of musicians, including pianist Yiruma, indie duo Okdal and singer Yoon Do-hyun, will fill in as special DJs while longtime host Bae Chul-soo is on vacation.
"I had filled in as guest host in 2016 and 2019, so it's first time in six years to be hosting and so, I'm nervous," You said.
“Looking back, radio was like a mirror to me," he said. "What I see in the mirror today may carry the marks of time and the wrinkles of life. But there is also a kind of ease that comes with letting go. I will try to share my true self, without filters, while doing my best not to make anyone uncomfortable."
His agency, Antenna, said You accepted the role out of respect for Bae.
“He plans to connect with listeners through his trademark calm and witty hosting style,” the agency said in a statement.
You had hosted a number of radio programs in the past including "You Hee-yul’s FM Music City," "You Hee-yul’s All That Music" and "You Hee-yul’s Radio Heaven."
In 2022, You stepped down from his long-running KBS music program "You Hee-yul’s Sketchbook" (2009-22) after some of his earlier compositions became the subject of plagiarism allegations. He has remained out of the public spotlight since.
