 Singer-songwriter You Hee-yul expresses gratitude during return to MBC FM4U as guest host
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Singer-songwriter You Hee-yul expresses gratitude during return to MBC FM4U as guest host

Published: 19 Apr. 2025, 12:48
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
An image from the MBC FM4U radio show ″Bae Chul-soo's Music Camp″ Instagram account shows singer-songwriter You Hee-yul will be guest hosting the show from April 18 through April 21. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

An image from the MBC FM4U radio show ″Bae Chul-soo's Music Camp″ Instagram account shows singer-songwriter You Hee-yul will be guest hosting the show from April 18 through April 21. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Singer-songwriter You Hee-yul returned to the airwaves for the first time in nearly three years as a special DJ on MBC FM4U’s long-running radio program "Bae Chul-soo’s Music Camp" from Thursday. 
 
His guest stint runs through Monday.
 
“Many thoughts came to mind on my way here,” You said on radio Thursday. “To those who welcome me, those who are quietly tuning in, and those who may feel uncomfortable, I want to express both my gratitude and my apologies for the awkwardness of this return.”
 

Related Article

 
MBC announced that a series of musicians, including pianist Yiruma, indie duo Okdal and singer Yoon Do-hyun, will fill in as special DJs while longtime host Bae Chul-soo is on vacation.
 
"I had filled in as guest host in 2016 and 2019, so it's first time in six years to be hosting and so, I'm nervous," You said.
 
“Looking back, radio was like a mirror to me," he said. "What I see in the mirror today may carry the marks of time and the wrinkles of life. But there is also a kind of ease that comes with letting go. I will try to share my true self, without filters, while doing my best not to make anyone uncomfortable."
 
His agency, Antenna, said You accepted the role out of respect for Bae. 
 
“He plans to connect with listeners through his trademark calm and witty hosting style,” the agency said in a statement.
 
Singer and producer You Hee-yul, far right, hosts the final episode of his show “You Hee-yul’s Sketchbook" in 2022. You had been the host of the show since its debut in April 2009. You left his longtime role as the host of the program after being embroiled in an alleged plagiarism scandal. [KBS]

Singer and producer You Hee-yul, far right, hosts the final episode of his show “You Hee-yul’s Sketchbook" in 2022. You had been the host of the show since its debut in April 2009. You left his longtime role as the host of the program after being embroiled in an alleged plagiarism scandal. [KBS]

 
You had hosted a number of radio programs in the past including "You Hee-yul’s FM Music City," "You Hee-yul’s All That Music" and "You Hee-yul’s Radio Heaven."
 
In 2022, You stepped down from his long-running KBS music program "You Hee-yul’s Sketchbook" (2009-22) after some of his earlier compositions became the subject of plagiarism allegations. He has remained out of the public spotlight since.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
 

BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags You Hee-yul

More in Television

Singer-songwriter You Hee-yul expresses gratitude during return to MBC FM4U as guest host

How a '10 million won chicken' inspired original 'The 8 Show' webtoon

Japanese fans eagerly await Lee Dong-wook's return visit

Cha Tae-hyun, Zo In-sung co-found talent agency Basecamp Company

Man arrested over alleged theft of valuables from Park Na-rae’s home

Related Stories

[FACTCHECK] Le Sserafim, IU and the copyright witch-hunt

TV personality You Hee-yul to depart from 'You Hee-yul's Sketchbook'

Singer-songwriter You Hee-yul apologizes for plagiarizing song

Third season of You Hee-yeol’s 'Joy of Conversation' to air from May 13

The end of an era

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)