 Air Force plane parts fall during night training, no injuries reported
Published: 19 Apr. 2025, 10:01
KA-1 light attack aircraft [YONHAP]

KA-1 light attack aircraft [YONHAP]

 
Components of an Air Force aircraft fell during a night training exercise Friday, though no casualties or property damage have been reported.
 
According to the Air Force, two gun pods and two empty fuel tanks were jettisoned from the KA-1 light attack aircraft while it was conducting flight maneuvers over Pyeongchang in Gangwon.
 
The dropped components landed in a mountainous area, and no civilian damage has been confirmed, the Air Force added.
 
An accident investigation committee, chaired by the Air Force deputy chief of staff, has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.

