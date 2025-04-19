 Korea's education minister to hold 1st meeting with medical students amid prolonged standoff
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korea's education minister to hold 1st meeting with medical students amid prolonged standoff

Published: 19 Apr. 2025, 09:42
Education Minister Lee Ju-ho speaks during a briefing held at the government complex building in Seoul on April 17. [YONHAP]

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho speaks during a briefing held at the government complex building in Seoul on April 17. [YONHAP]

 
Education Minister Lee Ju-ho is scheduled to meet with medical students next week in an effort to encourage them to return to school and to explain the government's recent decision to revert the 2026 medical school enrollment quota to its previous level, the Education Ministry said Friday.
 
The meeting set for Tuesday marks the first direct dialogue between the government and medical students since a standoff began 14 months ago over the government's plan to expand medical school admissions.
 
Since February last year, thousands of trainee doctors have walked off their jobs, and many medical students have boycotted classes in protest of the government's decision to increase medical school enrollment by 2,000 starting in 2024.
 

Related Article

 
The upcoming meeting is expected to serve as an opportunity for the government to explain its response to the current situation, where students admitted in both 2024 and 2025 are set to take first-year courses together due to academic disruptions.
 
The government has made several proposals to engage in dialogue with medical students, and Lee has previously expressed his willingness to meet with them in person.
 
Earlier this week, the government announced its decision to roll back the medical school admission quota for 2026 to 3,058 — the same number as two years ago — in an apparent bid to ease tensions and restore stability in medical education.

Yonhap
tags medical student Lee Ju-ho Ministry of Education

More in Social Affairs

Korea's education minister to hold 1st meeting with medical students amid prolonged standoff

Heroic fisher receives government award for saving lives during wildfire

DJ DOC's Lee Ha-neul referred to prosecution for defamation

YouTuber gets 3 years for doxxing Miyrang sexual assault suspects

NEC files complaint against 'Huawei'-crying election observers

Related Stories

Korean medical schools decide to issue failure notices to students who boycotted classes

'Killer' questions axed from CSAT to reduce reliance on cram schools

Yoon directs Education Ministry to eradicate school bullying

Medical school admissions to return to pre-expansion levels in 2026, Education Ministry says

Gov't tells junior doctors to return or face delayed certification
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)