Heroic fisher receives government award for saving lives during wildfire

Korea's education minister to hold 1st meeting with medical students amid prolonged standoff

Man sentenced for blackmail after falsely accusing woman of giving him sexually transmitted infection

Driver found not guilty of manslaughter after hitting elderly person walking on median strip

Air Force recovers two gun pods that dropped from aircraft during training drill

Related Stories

YouTubers to face trial for alleged extortion of mukbang star Tzuyang

Prosecutors ask for 7-year sentence for bar hostess who allegedly blackmailed late actor Lee Sun-kyun

Pyongyang must return to talks (KOR)

Google to block video profits of three YouTubers accused of blackmailing Tzuyang

Risk of exposure to potential sex crime is 1 in 5 for minors in Seoul