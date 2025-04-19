Saturday's fortune: Some signs shine, others should tread lightly
Published: 19 Apr. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Stay behind the scenes — avoid unnecessary action.
🔹 Frustration may rise — don’t let it show.
🔹 Some truths are better left unknown.
🔹 Don’t confuse discipline with criticism.
🔹 Allow extra time — traffic or delays ahead.
🔹 Keep it low-key and humble.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Family doesn’t always think like you.
🔹 Be patient when views clash.
🔹 Open your heart before asking others to.
🔹 Don’t let spats turn into battles.
🔹 Sometimes yielding wins more than resisting.
🔹 Make time for solitude and self-care.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Laughter may echo through your home.
🔹 A burst of joy may color your day.
🔹 Be confident — not passive.
🔹 Lead with enthusiasm.
🔹 Execute what you’ve planned.
🔹 A bright and cheerful encounter awaits.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Let life perfume your day with joy.
🔹 Your spirit feels light and bright.
🔹 Living itself is the sweetest reward.
🔹 This may be your best day yet.
🔹 Capture memories — they’re precious.
🔹 Delight in life’s little certainties.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Stay balanced between competing pressures.
🔹 Release bias — see with fresh eyes.
🔹 Offer praise where it’s due.
🔹 Don’t cling to appearances — be real.
🔹 Too many cooks spoil the broth.
🔹 Comparison poisons joy — choose gratitude.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Six of one, half a dozen of the other.
🔹 Give back if you've received.
🔹 Generosity makes you glow.
🔹 If invited, show up — presence matters.
🔹 Budget carefully — expenses may rise.
🔹 Stay in the background today.
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Humanity hasn’t changed much — don’t overthink it.
🔹 Don’t fixate on small wins — aim higher.
🔹 Cut clutter and get organized.
🔹 Prioritize family and your own well-being.
🔹 Think value — not just cost.
🔹 Let music soothe your mind.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Everything belongs in its proper place.
🔹 Family is a blessing, not a burden.
🔹 The more, the merrier — embrace abundance.
🔹 Rally your household with unity and care.
🔹 Shared vision leads to shared success.
🔹 One team, one dream.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Go ahead — brag a little today.
🔹 You’ll find joy in simple pleasures.
🔹 Good vibes attract good company.
🔹 Take a stroll or plan a family day.
🔹 A friend may brighten your day.
🔹 Be active and optimistic.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Revisit the past with a smile.
🔹 Snap photos — today will shine.
🔹 Don’t overeat — savor your meal.
🔹 You may host or be hosted.
🔹 Let hobbies restore your spirit.
🔹 Bonds may strengthen beautifully.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Let go of petty frustrations.
🔹 Parenting and adulting — both tough jobs.
🔹 Softness may outlast strength.
🔹 Don’t insist — gently influence instead.
🔹 Words carry weight — use them with care.
🔹 Relationship tensions may arise.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Emotional Swings | 🧭 East
🔹 Protect your body — health comes first.
🔹 Don’t expect too much from others.
🔹 Plans and reality may not match.
🔹 Kindness isn’t weakness — it’s strength.
🔹 Prevent damage — both physical and emotional.
🔹 Look beyond appearances — seek substance.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
