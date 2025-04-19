Heroes name veteran outfielder Lee Yong-kyu as player-coach

The Kiwoom Heroes announced Friday their veteran outfielder Lee Yong-kyu will serve as player-coach this season.Lee, 39, made his KBO debut in 2004 and has been with the Heroes since 2021. His playing time has dropped in recent years, and Lee has not yet appeared in a game this season, after playing in 60 games in 2024.The Heroes said Lee has still been traveling with the team this season to help out his young teammates behind the scenes."We value his wealth of experience and the work ethic he has shown throughout his career," the Heroes said in a statement. "Given his consistency and the way he takes care of himself, we decided to give him an important role of player-coach."According to the Heroes, Lee has been tossing batting practice balls and spending time with young players on the rebuilding team."I feel a strong sense of responsibility as I take on such a critical role," Lee said. "I will try my best to make sure young guys will find their footing in professional baseball and also try to help the team as a player on the field."Lee made his debut with the LG Twins in 2004. But he made a name for himself during his nine-year tenure with the Kia Tigers from 2005 to 2013, during which he emerged as one of the KBO's top contact hitters with speed to burn. In that period, Lee ranked third in the KBO with 1,101 hits and fourth with 244 steals.Lee went on to play for the Hanwha Eagles from 2014 to 2020 before joining the Heroes in the twilight of his career.He has 2,132 hits and 396 steals for his career, ranking sixth and second among active players.Yonhap