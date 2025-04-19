New American pitcher in KBO enjoying partnership with star catcher

As he is trying to recapture the form that saw him dominate major league hitters for a stretch last year, Doosan Bears starter Cole Irvin has the luxury of working with a catcher widely regarded as the best in the KBO.After earning his third win of the season against the Kia Tigers on Friday, Irvin said he doesn't take his great chemistry with Yang Eui-ji for granted."A lot of the game planning that I do personally on my own lines up with how he's seen the game. And so it's very exciting to be able to work with a catcher that knows these hitters very well," said Irvin, who held the Tigers to a run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings. "I really have fun throwing to him, and I give him a hard time a little bit for all the bad throws I make. So he's making me look good out there."Yang has long been regarded as the best two-way catcher in the KBO, a backstop who provides value with his bat and his work behind the dish. Though he has spent an increasing amount of time as designated hitter in recent years, the 37-year-old has caught all five of Irvin's starts so far.Irvin's ERA sits at a tidy 2.37. He allowed five runs in his previous outing against the Hanwha Eagles, but only two of them were earned runs.Irvin said he "felt worse" Friday than the last game, and he's still trying to "stack outings and execute pitches" the best he can."We're not mid-season form, but we're starting to get regular starts," he said. "I don't worry about results. I just thank God for the opportunities that I have to be able to pitch every day and stay healthy. I'm going to pray that I keep doing what I need to do to give our team a chance to win any night I take the ball and try to get as deep in the ballgame as I can."Irvin has gone at least five innings in every start so far, but he feels he has more to give."Every game I start, I intend to finish, and unfortunately, I haven't done that yet," he said. "But I would like to a couple of times this season."Yonhap