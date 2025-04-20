 Cheap gas continues
Cheap gas continues

Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 17:47
A price board displays fuel costs at a station in Seoul on April 20. [YONHAP]

A price board displays fuel costs at a station in Seoul on April 20. [YONHAP]

 
Amid a 10-week streak of simultaneous declines in gasoline and diesel prices at local gas stations, a price board displays fuel costs at a station in Seoul on April 20. 
 
According to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation’s oil price information system, the average nationwide gasoline price at gas stations during the second week of April (April 13–17) dropped by 13.8 won ($0.0097) from the previous week to 1,644.8 won per liter. 
