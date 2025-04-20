Incheon Airport sees world's third-highest passenger traffic for first time since opening
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 18:59
Incheon International Airport ranked third in the world in international passenger traffic last year with 70.67 million passengers, according to data from Airports Council International (ACI) on Sunday, marking its highest position since opening in 2001 partly thanks to a rise in short-haul destinations such as countries like Japan.
The airport's previous best ranking was fifth, which it achieved both in 2018 and 2019.
The 2024 number of 70.67 million was a 26.7 percent jump from the previous year and the fastest growth rate among the top five international airports.
Airport officials attributed the rise to increased demand for short-haul travel to destinations like Japan, summer peak season, the Chuseok harvest festival, year-end holidays, service by 98 airlines and expansion of Incheon Airport’s network infrastructure.
Dubai International Airport topped the list with 92.3 million passengers, followed by London Heathrow with 79.2 million. Singapore's Changi Airport ranked fourth with 67.06 million, while Amsterdam Airport Schiphol placed fifth with 66.82 million.
Incheon International Airport also retained its third-place ranking in international air cargo, with a 7.4 percent year-over-year increase in volume. Only Hong Kong International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport handled more.
Incheon also served 18.6 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025 — the highest quarterly figure since its opening.
The airport expects full-year traffic to reach between 73.03 million and 76.64 million, potentially surpassing the 73 million mark for the first time.
“Incheon Airport has entered the global top three by ranking third in both passenger and cargo traffic,” said Incheon International Airport Corporation President and CEO Lee Hag-jae. “We will retain put our efforts into digital transformation and the development of an aviation AI innovation hub and secure a lasting edge in global competition.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
