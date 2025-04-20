 Household loans by major banks rise by $1.7 billion in April
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Household loans by major banks rise by $1.7 billion in April

Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 12:55
Apartment complexes in Seoul [YONHAP]

Apartment complexes in Seoul [YONHAP]

 
Household loans extended by five major banks in Korea rose by 2.5 trillion won ($1.7 billion) this month, industry data showed Sunday.
 
Household loans extended by the five commercial banks, including KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank and Hana Bank, stood at 741.509 trillion won as of Thursday, according to the data from the banks.
 

Related Article

 
The increase comes after the government lifted the land transaction permission system in February in some areas of Seoul's affluent Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa districts, prompting a surge in home transactions and demand for mortgage loans.
 
The Seoul government redesignated the areas for the permission system in March, citing the need to rein in a recent surge in household debts and home price hikes.
 
Home-backed loans increased by some 1.52 trillion won so far this month, also partly triggered by an anticipation of interest rate cuts.
 
"There is generally a greater demand for loans, while some clients seem to be borrowing money for investment as domestic and international stock markets continue to fluctuate," an industry official said.

Yonhap
tags household debt

More in Finance

Household loans by major banks rise by $1.7 billion in April

Kospi closes higher as investors bet on smooth tariff negotiations

Supplementary budget set at $478M for wildfire recovery, presidential inauguration

Kospi opens slightly higher on U.S.-Japan tariff talks

Aekyung Group mulls sale of flagship unit as Korea Inc. battles cash crunch

Related Stories

Household debt increases at slowest pace in a year

Korea eyes additional measures to curb household debt: finance chief

Household loan average tops 95 million won mark on home buying

FSS chief voices regret over failure in timely response to global tightening

Household loans continue to increase in October
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)