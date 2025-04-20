Hana Financial thanks parents with family-themed concert for employees
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 17:45
Hana Financial Group held a special family-themed concert for its employees on Saturday, offering them an opportunity to express gratitude to their parents ahead of Family Month in May.
This event was the second of its kind following a Seoul concert on April 12, reflecting the field-oriented management philosophy of Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo. Saturday’s concert took place in Daejeon to ensure broader participation from employees and their families living outside the capital area.
The event featured a variety of family-oriented programs, including photo zones, caricature booths and performances by trot singers tailored to the older generation's tastes.
“It is thanks to the sacrifice, dedication, trust and love of our parents that I, all of you, and today’s Hana Financial Group exist as we do,” Ham said during the event.
“I firmly believe that the happiness of our families and homes leads to deeper engagement and stronger performance in the workplace. We will continue to provide family-focused programs as part of our commitment to building a foundation for sustainable growth.”
