Hyundai unveils next-gen hybrid system with better performance, fuel efficiency
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 17:57
Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled a next-generation hybrid system that offers improved performance and fuel efficiency over its existing hybrid engines. The move comes as demand for hybrid vehicles increases amid what the company views as a temporary plateau in electric vehicle (EV) growth.
On April 10, the company hosted the “Hyundai Motor Group Next-Generation Hybrid System Tech Day” in central Seoul, where it introduced a new hybrid drivetrain centered on a dual-motor transmission system that can be combined with a range of engine lineups.
Conventional hybrid systems typically rely on an auxiliary motor located outside the engine to handle ignition and power generation. Hyundai’s new system, however, adopts a "P1+P2 parallel configuration" that incorporates a P1 motor connected directly to the engine and a P2 motor for regenerative braking and propulsion. The P1 motor supports ignition, generation and driving assistance, reducing unnecessary energy loss, while the P2 motor assists with propulsion depending on driving conditions.
The new system debuted on the recently launched Palisade SUV. The model combines a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with the hybrid system, producing a maximum output of 334 horsepower and torque of 46.9 kilogram-force meters (339.1 pound-feet). It delivers fuel efficiency of 14.1 kilometers per liter (33.2 miles per gallon), which represents a 19 percent increase in power, a 9 percent boost in torque and a 45 percent improvement in fuel economy compared to conventional gasoline models in the same segment. Compared to the Santa Fe equipped with a 1.6-liter turbo hybrid engine, fuel efficiency improves by about 4.3 percent.
Hyundai’s move to ramp up hybrid development reflects shifting market conditions. According to the Korea Automobile & Mobility Industry Association, hybrid vehicles accounted for 26.5 percent of total sales by domestic automakers last year, surpassing the 20 percent mark for the first time. With the EV transition progressing more slowly than anticipated, hybrids — combining the benefits of electric and internal combustion — have become increasingly attractive.
The trend has continued this year. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport reported that hybrid vehicle sales in the first quarter reached 85,828 units, up 42.4 percent year-on-year.
Hyundai Motor Group plans to apply the next-generation hybrid system across a broad range of models, from compact to premium vehicles. The company’s hybrid powertrain offerings will expand from three to five types. In addition to front-wheel-drive configurations, a new rear-wheel-drive 2.5-liter turbo hybrid is slated for release next year and will be introduced in Hyundai’s luxury Genesis brand.
“We will continue to develop innovative technologies leveraging our electrification expertise during the EV transition period and offer environmentally friendly vehicles with excellent performance to our customers," said Dong Hee Han, executive vice president, overseeing the development of core technologies for powertrains.
