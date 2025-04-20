World Car of the Year
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 15:45 Updated: 20 Apr. 2025, 18:21
LEE JAE-LIM
Kia America’s Chief Operating Officer Steven Center poses with the 2025 World Car of the Year trophy awarded to the EV3 at the New York International Auto Show on April 16. The latest EV3 was recognized for its innovative design, advanced driver assistance systems and affordability in the compact electric SUV segment. This marks Kia’s third win, following the Telluride in 2020 — the first Korean vehicle to earn the title — and the EV9 in 2024, celebrated for its futuristic design, cutting-edge electrification and advanced connectivity features.
