National Treasure reopens
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 19:48
The Main Hall of Jongmyo Shrine — a National Treasure — reopened to the public on April 20 after five years of restoration. That afternoon, a traditional ritual was held called hwanan , in which 49 spirit tablets, including that of King Taejo, founder of the Joseon Dynasty, were ceremoniously returned to the hall. The photo shows the goyuje , a rite held to report the arrival of the tablets at the shrine. [YONHAP]
A masterpiece of Joseon-era wooden architecture stretching 101 meters (331 feet) in length, the Main Hall of Jongmyo Shrine — a National Treasure — reopened to the public on April 20 after five years of restoration. That afternoon, a traditional ritual was held called hwanan
, in which 49 spirit tablets, including that of King Taejo (r. 1392–1398), founder of the Joseon Dynasty, were ceremoniously returned to the hall.
The photo shows the goyuje
, a rite held to report the arrival of the tablets at the shrine. It was the first time in 155 years that the hwanan
ritual was officially conducted, the last being in 1870 during the reign of King Gojong, following previous repairs to the Main Hall and Yeongnyeongjeon Hall. [YONHAP]
