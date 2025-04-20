 National Treasure reopens
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

National Treasure reopens

Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 19:48
The Main Hall of Jongmyo Shrine — a National Treasure — reopened to the public on April 20 after five years of restoration. That afternoon, a traditional ritual was held called hwanan , in which 49 spirit tablets, including that of King Taejo, founder of the Joseon Dynasty, were ceremoniously returned to the hall. The photo shows the goyuje , a rite held to report the arrival of the tablets at the shrine. [YONHAP]

The Main Hall of Jongmyo Shrine — a National Treasure — reopened to the public on April 20 after five years of restoration. That afternoon, a traditional ritual was held called hwanan , in which 49 spirit tablets, including that of King Taejo, founder of the Joseon Dynasty, were ceremoniously returned to the hall. The photo shows the goyuje , a rite held to report the arrival of the tablets at the shrine. [YONHAP]

A masterpiece of Joseon-era wooden architecture stretching 101 meters (331 feet) in length, the Main Hall of Jongmyo Shrine — a National Treasure — reopened to the public on April 20 after five years of restoration. That afternoon, a traditional ritual was held called hwanan, in which 49 spirit tablets, including that of King Taejo (r. 1392–1398), founder of the Joseon Dynasty, were ceremoniously returned to the hall. 
The photo shows the goyuje, a rite held to report the arrival of the tablets at the shrine. It was the first time in 155 years that the hwanan ritual was officially conducted, the last being in 1870 during the reign of King Gojong, following previous repairs to the Main Hall and Yeongnyeongjeon Hall. [YONHAP]
tags national treasure

More in Korean Heritage

National Treasure reopens

Landmark national treasure restoration to be marked with traditional ceremony

'When Life Gives You Tangerines' star Park Bo-gum to lead new gov't hanbok campaign

Unesco adds Korea's post-war reforestation campaign to Memory of the World Register

Archives on Jeju April 3 Uprising, Korea's postwar reconstruction inscribed on Unesco register

Related Stories

[TREASURE] Clepsydra of Changgyeong Palace

[National Treasure] Avatamsaka Sutra, Zhou Version, Volume 36

[TREASURE] Celestial Globe and Armillary Clock

[TREASURE] Celestial Chart Stone

[Treasure] Wooden Seated Child Manjusri of Sangwonsa Temple
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)