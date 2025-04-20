National Treasure reopens

A masterpiece of Joseon-era wooden architecture stretching 101 meters (331 feet) in length, the Main Hall of Jongmyo Shrine — a National Treasure — reopened to the public on April 20 after five years of restoration. That afternoon, a traditional ritual was held called, in which 49 spirit tablets, including that of King Taejo (r. 1392–1398), founder of the Joseon Dynasty, were ceremoniously returned to the hall.The photo shows the, a rite held to report the arrival of the tablets at the shrine. It was the first time in 155 years that theritual was officially conducted, the last being in 1870 during the reign of King Gojong, following previous repairs to the Main Hall and Yeongnyeongjeon Hall. [YONHAP]