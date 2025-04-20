Jin of BTS makes surprise stage appearance during Coldplay's Korea concert
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 14:32
- YOON SO-YEON
Jin of boy band BTS made a surprise appearance during Coldplay's concert held on Saturday, performing not only a collaborative song between Coldplay and BTS from 2002 but also his own solo single.
Jin took the stage as a surprise guest of Coldplay's third day of the British pop band's Korean leg of the “Music of the Spheres” world tour, held at the Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi for some 50,000 concertgoers.
For one performance, Jin sat in front of a piano along with Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin and sang the BTS singer's solo single "The Astronaut" (2022), leaning against the British singer's shoulders during the performance.
Martin took part in writing the music and lyrics of "The Astronaut" and Jin performed the song during Coldplay's concert held in October 2022 in Buenos Aires.
The two singers also performed "My Universe" (2021), a collaboration between BTS and Coldplay that took the music charts by storm. The song was praised by Korean fans for Martin's active participation in singing the Korean words and not just the English part.
Coldplay also released a new version of its hit single "We Pray" on Friday featuring girl group Twice singing in Korean.
