 Jin of BTS makes surprise stage appearance during Coldplay's Korea concert
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Jin of BTS makes surprise stage appearance during Coldplay's Korea concert

Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 14:32
Jin of boy band BTS performs with Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin on April 19 at Coldplay's concert held in Goyang, Gyeonggi. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Jin of boy band BTS performs with Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin on April 19 at Coldplay's concert held in Goyang, Gyeonggi. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Jin of boy band BTS made a surprise appearance during Coldplay's concert held on Saturday, performing not only a collaborative song between Coldplay and BTS from 2002 but also his own solo single.
 
Jin took the stage as a surprise guest of Coldplay's third day of the British pop band's Korean leg of the “Music of the Spheres” world tour, held at the Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi for some 50,000 concertgoers.
 

Related Article

 
For one performance, Jin sat in front of a piano along with Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin and sang the BTS singer's solo single "The Astronaut" (2022), leaning against the British singer's shoulders during the performance.
 
Martin took part in writing the music and lyrics of "The Astronaut" and Jin performed the song during Coldplay's concert held in October 2022 in Buenos Aires.  
 
Jin of boy band BTS performs with Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin on April 19 at Coldplay's concert held in Goyang, Gyeonggi. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Jin of boy band BTS performs with Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin on April 19 at Coldplay's concert held in Goyang, Gyeonggi. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Jin of boy band BTS and Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin bow to each other on April 19 at Coldplay's concert held in Goyang, Gyeonggi. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Jin of boy band BTS and Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin bow to each other on April 19 at Coldplay's concert held in Goyang, Gyeonggi. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The two singers also performed "My Universe" (2021), a collaboration between BTS and Coldplay that took the music charts by storm. The song was praised by Korean fans for Martin's active participation in singing the Korean words and not just the English part.
 
Coldplay also released a new version of its hit single "We Pray" on Friday featuring girl group Twice singing in Korean.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jin BTS Coldplay

More in K-pop

Jin of BTS makes surprise stage appearance during Coldplay's Korea concert

Singer Jang Hyun-seung begins YouTube channel ahead of new song release

Rookie K-pop boy band Close Your Eyes to launch first Asia fan meeting tour in May

Google releases videos with Le Sserafim promoting Gemini AI

Lingling of Mnet's 'I-LAND2:N/a' to join Leanbranding girl group

Related Stories

BTS's Jin to release solo music later this month

BTS's Jin to release new solo single, music video today

BTS, Coldplay collaboration debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart

Of love, peace and BTS: Coldplay 'sings magic for every heart' in Korea

BTS Jin shares his thoughts on issue surrounding his military enlistment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)