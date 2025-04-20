Korea, U.S. to hold high-level trade talks this week with ally eyeing 'one-stop shopping'
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 16:21 Updated: 20 Apr. 2025, 16:29
Korea and the United States will hold a high-level “2+2" meeting this week in Washington involving both countries’ finance and trade leaders at the request of the United States, according to the government.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy issued a joint press statement on Sunday confirming plans to hold a 2+2 “Trade Consultation” with the United States in Washington.
Representing Korea will be Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun. On the U.S. side, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer will attend, according to the Korean government.
The meeting was initiated at the request of the U.S. government, and the two sides are finalizing the schedule and agenda. The consultation will take place on Thursday or Friday, according to government sources.
Observers say the format reflects Washington’s desire to broaden the scope of the dialogue.
Traditionally, Korean and U.S. finance officials meet on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers' Meeting to discuss currency and financial issues. This time, the inclusion of trade ministers indicates a shift toward broader “trade issues.”
The Korean government’s use of the word “consultation” rather than “negotiation” also drew attention.
The U.S. is reportedly aiming for a “one-stop shopping” approach that encompasses defense cost-sharing and trade issues, while Korea maintains a position of separating trade and security matters.
On April 16, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Ryosei Akazawa at the White House to press for increased Japanese contributions to the cost of stationing U.S. troops in Japan and to raise concerns about low U.S. car sales in the Japanese market. Images released by the White House showed Akazawa smiling while wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.
Given this backdrop, there is growing sentiment within the Korean government and policy circles that negotiations with the United States — which carry long-term national interest implications — should proceed cautiously, with ample time.
The prevailing view is that while the current acting presidential administration can lay groundwork, final decisions should be left to the incoming government after June 3.
Choi, during a National Assembly session last week, echoed this stance, saying, “We will not rush into tariff negotiations with the United States.” He also stated that discussions regarding defense cost-sharing were not under consideration.
“Rather than rushing to reach a deal, we will take time to address key concerns and continue discussions in a constructive manner,” Ahn said, emphasizing the government's cautious position during his appearance on a KBS TV show on Sunday morning.
Ahn will depart for the United States on Wednesday morning, according to the trade ministry. Choi is set to leave a day early on Tuesday to attend the G20 summit and the International Monetary Fund spring meeting.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
