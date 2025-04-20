 North Korea criticizes Trump's easing of U.S. weapons exports
North Korea criticizes Trump's easing of U.S. weapons exports

Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 12:47 Updated: 20 Apr. 2025, 17:30
This image from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency shows an interception test involving a U.S. intermediate range ballistic missile in 2023. [YONHAP]

North Korea on Sunday denounced United States President Donald Trump's recent easing of domestic weapons export regulations, calling it a move aimed at "expanding war."
 
The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) issued the criticism, citing Trump's April 9 executive order that mandates a review of rules governing U.S. military equipment exports, aimed at facilitating easier overseas sales of defense products.
 

The KCNA claimed that weapons sales serve as a key tool in advancing the U.S. foreign policy of establishing hegemony, accusing Washington of supplying war equipment to its followers following the outbreaks of war in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.
 
It argued that U.S. arms sales have surged in recent years, with most exported military equipment flowing into the hands of "warmongers" in Europe and the Middle East.
 
The KCNA accused the United States of "encouraging the expansion of war," while pretending to broker talks and negotiations, adding that the consequences are evident when U.S. lethal means are transferred to "proxy" war forces.

