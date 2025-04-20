Lee Jae-myung wins second DP regional primary with 90% of vote
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 17:35
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Lee Jae-myung scored a crushing victory in the Democratic Party's (DP) second regional primary with 90.81 percent vote in the Gyeongsang region.
Former South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyoung-soo came in second with 5.93 percent, followed by Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon, who won 3.26 percent.
Added with the votes from the earlier Chungcheong regional primary, Lee has won 89.56 percent of the DP's votes, followed by Kim Dong-yeon with 5.27 percent and Kim Kyoung-soo with 5.17 percent.
The Jeolla regional primary is set to take place on April 26, followed by greater Seoul, Gangwon and Jeju on April 27. The final results of the primary will also be announced on April 27.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)