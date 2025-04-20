Lee landslide
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 19:19 Updated: 20 Apr. 2025, 19:30
Democratic Party presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung, Kim Kyoung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon hold hands and pose for a photo during a regional primary for the Gyeongsang region in Ulsan on Sunday, ahead of the June 3 presidential election.
Lee won a landslide victory, gaining a whopping 90.81 percent of the total vote in the primary, according to party officials.
