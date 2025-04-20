Another body of missing crew member found 70 days after fishing boat sinking

The body of one more missing crew member aboard a fishing vessel that sank in February was found Sunday, South Jeolla authorities said.The body belonged to one of the five crew members who went missing after their 139-ton vessel sank in waters near Yeosu, South Jeolla, on Feb. 9, though it has yet to be identified, according to the authorities.Rescue divers made the discovery in the steering room of the vessel 80 meters (262 feet) underwater at around 9:05 a.m.It is the second body to be discovered after rescue divers found the first body of a missing crew member last week, 66 days after the sinking.Eight Koreans, three Vietnamese and three Indonesians were aboard the ship at the time of the sinking.Four were rescued and five died, while five others remained missing. With the latest discovery, three now remain missing.Yonhap