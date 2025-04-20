 Another body of missing crew member found 70 days after fishing boat sinking
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Another body of missing crew member found 70 days after fishing boat sinking

Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 13:20 Updated: 20 Apr. 2025, 17:29
A rescue worker prepares to dive underwater to find crew members who went missing after a fishing trawler sank in waters about 17 kilometers (106 miles) east of Habaek Island near Yeosu, South Jeolla, on Feb. 9 [YONHAP]

A rescue worker prepares to dive underwater to find crew members who went missing after a fishing trawler sank in waters about 17 kilometers (106 miles) east of Habaek Island near Yeosu, South Jeolla, on Feb. 9 [YONHAP]

 
The body of one more missing crew member aboard a fishing vessel that sank in February was found Sunday, South Jeolla authorities said.
 
The body belonged to one of the five crew members who went missing after their 139-ton vessel sank in waters near Yeosu, South Jeolla, on Feb. 9, though it has yet to be identified, according to the authorities.
 

Related Article

 
Rescue divers made the discovery in the steering room of the vessel 80 meters (262 feet) underwater at around 9:05 a.m.
 
It is the second body to be discovered after rescue divers found the first body of a missing crew member last week, 66 days after the sinking.
 
Eight Koreans, three Vietnamese and three Indonesians were aboard the ship at the time of the sinking.
 
Four were rescued and five died, while five others remained missing. With the latest discovery, three now remain missing.

Yonhap
tags crew boat

More in Social Affairs

Actor Youn Yuh-jung reveals son is gay as she discusses personal connection to 'The Wedding Banquet'

Luxury platforms Must It, Trenbe, and Balaan penalized for violating advertising, e-commerce laws

Seoul area subway fares to rise by 150 won in June

Child ordered to pay $16,000 for throwing rock at friend: 'The defendant was crying'

As Seoul's gov't withholds sinkhole risk data, privately generated maps fill the breach

Related Stories

Boats are back

Korean fishing boat capsizes, nine of 12 crew members missing

Three people dead after fishing boat strikes rocks off Korea's southwest coast

7 people aboard capsized boat found in state of cardiac arrest

Fourth body recovered in search for missing boat crew off Jeju Island
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)