As Seoul's gov't withholds sinkhole risk data, privately generated maps fill the breach
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 13:37
If the government won't do it, the people will.
Following the appearance of a sinkhole measuring up to 20 meters (66 feet) in diameter in Myeongil-dong, Gangdong District, on March 24, private individuals have taken it upon themselves to visualize sinkhole data and potential risk areas, as Seoul officials continue to withhold the city’s official ground subsidence risk map. Several “sinkhole maps” created by individuals have begun circulating on social media and online platforms.
One of them is 46-year-old Yoon Shin-young, who shared a self-made map on X (formerly Twitter) on March 28. A former journalist with a science media outlet, Yoon first created a sinkhole map in August 2023, after a 6-meter-wide sinkhole appeared in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun District. Yoon's goal was to provide accurate information and calm public concern.
To build the map, Yoon collected publicly available data from sources such as the Korea Infrastructure Safety and Technology Corporation and the Underground Safety Information System. The map reflects around 1,400 nationwide sinkhole incidents over the past seven years.
Recently, Yoon added a search bar at the top of the webpage, allowing users to look up sinkhole accidents near their homes more easily.
“Subway construction has been ongoing near my house, and I felt anxious commuting every day,” Yoon said, explaining that the motivation for the webpage was purely personal.
“I thought it would be helpful if people could see at a glance where and why sinkholes occurred.”
A web developer in their 30s also created a sinkhole map website starting on April 4. The site, which visualizes sinkhole incidents and risk zones, received over 1,000 visits in just a week after going viral online.
The developer said the project was a response to Seoul’s decision not to release its official ground safety map. Since 2014, the city has developed a five-tier safety map based on geological data, underground infrastructure, and sinkhole history.
However, out of concern for potential negative effects on property values and public perception, the city has withheld the data from public view. Officials are now reconsidering the policy following recent high-profile sinkhole incidents.
Temporarily on leave from work, the developer said they felt compelled to act and spent the entire weekend of April 5 building the website. Over the following week, they searched for news reports covering sinkhole locations over the past decade, mapped the coordinates, and manually refined vague location references using online street-view tools.
“I created this because I hoped it would help people avoid danger zones,” they said. “Even now, I update the map whenever I have time, checking daily for new sinkhole reports.”
Yoon and the developer said they were proud to see their maps gaining public attention, but also emphasized the limitations of private-led initiatives.
“It’s time for local governments to release in-depth data and take urgent action,” Yoon said.
The anonymous developer added, “Once I finished, I was shocked by how densely the sinkholes appeared on the map. I hope policymakers understand the seriousness of this issue.”
“As fear over sinkholes becomes normalized, people are trying to protect themselves through data," said Park Chang-geun, a professor of civil engineering at Catholic Kwandong University.
"Transparency — like releasing ground safety maps — is the only way to ease this anxiety.”
“There are inherent limitations to privately generated maps," said Kim Sun-myung, a professor of energy engineering at Shinhan University. "To avoid deepening public distrust, local governments need to share the data they already have.”
BY OH SO-YEONG
