Training under trains: A gym inside Ttukseom Station offers a ticket to convenient workouts
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 09:00
- CHO JUNG-WOO
[Give It a Go]
Half the battle of working out is just getting yourself to the gym. For this reporter, that journey took me somewhere I never expected — a fully equipped fitness center tucked inside a Seoul subway station.
Just before noon on Thursday, I headed to the bustling Ttukseom Station on subway line No. 2, located in the hip Seongsu-dong neighborhood in eastern Seoul. Between exits 3 and 6, I spotted a wall labeled “Fit Station” and next to it, a local fitness chain, Good Habit PT.
From the outside, it looked more like a compact health shop than a full-fledged workout space. But when I pressed a button, the glass doors slid open to reveal a surprisingly spacious 330-square-meter (3,552-square-feet) gym and a friendly coach who greeted me.
The Fit Station at Ttukseom opened in December as part of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s initiative to repurpose underused spaces in subway stations. The Seongsu Fit Station is the second such project, following the opening of Runner Station in Yeouinaru Station in western Seoul last May.
The coach immediately noticed I was a first-timer and introduced the gym’s facilities, including the locker rooms and showers. As somewhat of a gym newbie, I entered with slight trepidation about being seen struggling through workouts by passersby. The anxiety quickly faded after seeing that the exterior wall was an opaque glass, shielding my workout session from commuters outside.
Work out on the way to work
When I called to book a group training session the day before, I was told to bring my own sneakers and workout clothes. But rental clothes are available for 3,000 won ($2.20) a day.
Stepping into the changing area, I was pleasantly surprised by the cleanliness and spaciousness of the locker rooms and showers — far beyond what I had expected from a gym located in a subway station, even in Seoul, where stations are generally known for being relatively clean, safe and well-maintained.
Thursday’s noon session included five participants, including myself. The other four, of course, appeared far more experienced. After all, I’ve only just recently taken up weekly yoga for the sake of maintaining a clear head.
“Class will begin soon,” the trainer, who greeted me at the reception, said through a headset microphone.
As a newcomer unfamiliar with everything except the exercise mat I use during yoga classes, I quietly confessed that it was my first time at a fitness studio in years. He smiled and said, “You’ll have no problem keeping up.”
Before the workout began, three large TV screens attached above the mirrors played warm-up exercises. The others, who all arrived at the gym before me, were either following the warm-ups on the screen or doing their own stretching routines.
As the clock struck noon, the class started promptly with a simple stretching routine instructed by the coach. He explained the importance of stretching the thighs particularly well as the class would entail a workout focusing on them.
From the get-go, everything was beginner-friendly. The screens guided us through each move with countdown timers and bilingual instructions in Korean and English subtitles. Though there were no foreign participants that day, the English prompts showed a clear intent to welcome non-Korean speakers in the future. When I asked the coach if sessions could be held in English, he said the coaches are capable of doing so.
The coach demonstrated each move once, then circled the group, offering personalized feedback throughout.
“Push your knees outward,” he told me gently, correcting my squat form. Despite the group setting, I also got one-on-one attention.
The first half of the 50-minute class built up gradually, with dumbbell lifts, light squats and warm-up drills. Then came the finale: a high-intensity circuit of four workout zones. We rotated between strength training with dumbbells, box jumps, battle rope and leg routines on mats.
Timers beeped between each set, marking transitions. But at times, I could barely hear the countdown over the thunder of subway trains passing overhead, a surreal reminder that we were, after all, working out in a subway station.
The class wasn’t complicated, but it wasn’t easy to keep up. By the third circuit round, even the seasoned gym-goers looked exhausted. I was definitely slowing down. But the coach kept us going with high-fives and shouts of encouragement in Korean — “hwaiting!”
The class wrapped up with a short cool-down session, ending at 12:50 p.m. sharp.
Subway sanctuary
Aside from its unusual location inside a subway station, the fitness studio felt just like any other well-equipped gym. What genuinely sets it apart, though, is its accessibility. With sessions offered in the early morning, at noon and in the evening, the center caters to busy professionals who want to squeeze in a workout before work, on their lunch break or after clocking out.
First-timers can purchase a weeklong starter package for 30,000 won, which grants unlimited access to classes for seven days. Purchases and reservations can be made through the Naver booking system.
The gym is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, with early morning classes beginning at 6:30 a.m. On Saturdays, it opens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional information is available on the gym’s Instagram page.
According to Lee Sang-il, manager of the Seongsu branch, most users either live or work nearby.
“Some people stop by to ask about the programs after spotting the gym during their daily commute,” he said.
Exhausted after the intense training session, I treated myself to an iced milk tea at the cafe inside the gym before stepping back into the flow of commuters.
As I sipped my drink and looked around, it struck me how this fitness space blended into one of Seoul’s busiest subway stations. Just beyond the gym’s doors, people walked by to catch trains, seemingly unaware that a full-body workout had just taken place a few meters away. Sometimes, taking care of yourself can take just a few steps. And those steps might be closer than you think.
