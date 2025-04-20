 Overshadowing
Overshadowing

Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 20:14
[PARK YONG-SEOK]

[PARK YONG-SEOK]

On April 17, some lawyers who served on former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment defense team created a KakaoTalk chatroom with around 500 reporters and announced a press conference for the following day to launch a new political party named “Yoon Again.” However, that very evening, they abruptly canceled the event. Reportedly, Yoon dissuaded them from proceeding. Despite the reversal, the confusion rattled the People Power Party (PPP), which held a “Media Day” on the same day to introduce the eight contenders in its presidential primary. The episode reaffirmed that former President Yoon's shadow remains a potential liability for the PPP. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
