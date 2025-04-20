Lee Jae-sung scores seventh goal of season in bitter 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg
Published: 20 Apr. 2025, 13:57 Updated: 20 Apr. 2025, 16:33
Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung scored his seventh goal of the 2024-25 season against Wolfsburg on Saturday, but his side settled for a 2-2 draw and dropped to sixth place, endangering their hopes for their first Champions League run next season.
Lee struck an equalizer in the 37th minute with a left-footed finish at the MEWA Arena in Mainz, Germany after the opening goal from Maximilian Arnold in the third minute, bringing his goal contribution this season to seven goals and seven assists across 30 appearances.
Mainz made it 2-1 in the 40th minute, with the ball from a corner going into the net after making a slight contact with Dominik Kohr.
But the host failed to protect the lead, allowing Denis Varvo to level through an equalizer in the 89th minute for a draw.
Saturday's draw extends Mainz's winless streak in the Bundesliga to five matches. The club now sits in sixth place on the 18-team table as of Sunday with 47 points — two points behind the Champions League qualifying zone.
Mainz have four remaining league fixtures to climb back to the top-four Champions League qualifying zone.
Finishing in the top four would secure Mainz their first Champions League ticket in club history, which would mark Lee's first time qualifying for any UEFA competition with Mainz.
The veteran midfielder has only featured in German competitions, as an eighth-place finish has been Mainz's best result since he joined the squad in 2021.
The Champions League run would also be the first for fellow Korean midfielder Hong Hyun-seok, who joined Mainz ahead of this season after playing 39 Conference League and two Europa League qualifying stage games with KAA Gent.
A fifth-place finish would send the club to the Europa League, while a sixth place would see them compete in the Conference League next season.
Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig remained in fourth place after a 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel on Saturday. Freiburg climbed to fifth with a 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim on the same day.
Only two points separate the No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 clubs as of Sunday.
If Mainz qualify for the Champions League, the tournament would feature two Bundesliga teams with Korean players, as Kim Min-jae's Bayern Munich has already secured a berth in the competition.
Fellow Korean midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong also has a shot at featuring in the Champions League next season, as his parent club, VfB Stuttgart, is eight points behind No. 4 Leipzig.
Jeong, currently playing for Union Berlin on loan, is due to return to Stuttgart upon the end of his loan on June 30.
Kim, meanwhile, has a chance to lift his first trophy with Bayern this season, as the club thrashed Heidenheim 4-0 on Saturday and went nine points clear at the top of the league table over Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who have one game in hand.
Kim was on the bench the whole time on Saturday after making 42 appearances across all competitions this campaign.
Bayern will return to action in a potential Korean derby against Mainz on April 26.
