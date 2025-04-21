 Gold hits record high on weak dollar, trade war woes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Gold hits record high on weak dollar, trade war woes

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 10:31
A view of a Krugerrand coin and gold bars kept in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A view of a Krugerrand coin and gold bars kept in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Gold touched a record high on Monday as the dollar sank to a three-year low and trade war concerns between the United States and key trading partners stirred recession fears, making investors lean toward the safe-haven asset.
 
Spot gold advanced 1 percent to $3,361.53 an ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 1.4 percent to $3,375.90.
 

Related Article

 
The dollar index hit a three-year low, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.
 
On Sunday, a Boeing jet intended for use by a Chinese airline landed back at the plane maker's U.S. production hub, a victim of the tit-for-tat bilateral tariffs launched by U.S. President Donald Trump in his global trade offensive.
 
Last week, Trump ordered a probe into the potential new tariffs on all U.S. critical minerals imports, a major escalation in his dispute with global trade partners and an attempt to pressure industry leader China.
 
Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against political and economic uncertainties and inflation, has risen more than 27 percent year-to-date.
 
Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday Trump and his team were studying if they could fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a sign that such a move, a matter of great consequence for the central bank's independence and global markets, is still an option.
 
The demand for physical gold was tepid in India last week as a blistering price rally curbed purchases, while premiums held firm in top consumer China.
 
Spot silver added 0.1 percent to $32.63 an ounce, platinum gained 0.2 percent to $969.20, while palladium fell 0.3 percent to $959.20.

Reuters
tags gold dollar

More in Economy

Gold hits record high on weak dollar, trade war woes

Korea's exports of dried seaweed hit record high in Q1

U.S. will likely reinstate South Korea on currency watch list: Experts

Incheon Airport sees world's third-highest passenger traffic for first time since opening

Cheap gas continues

Related Stories

Gold market rallies hitting record high on weaker dollar

The glittery stuff

Doesn’t always glitter

Dollar decline: Gold prices surge to record high as dollar loses momentum

Gold rush
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)