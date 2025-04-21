Mirae ETF subsidiary Global X Australia logs over 10 billion AUD
Mirae Asset Global Investments said Monday its Australian exchange-traded fund (ETF) securities subsidiary, Global X Australia, registered over 10 billion Australian dollars ($6.4 billion) in assets under management, ranking the firm fifth among ETF issuers within the country.
The Sydney-based arm of Mirae Asset Global Investments’ ETF company Global X increased its assets twofold since Mirae Asset acquired it in June 2022, according to the firm.
Global X Australia’s assets under management grew 22.3 percent annually on average, above the annual growth rate of 18.6 percent recorded by all Australian ETF issuers. The firm’s operating assets accordingly grew from 4.64 billion Australian dollars (AUD) in operating assets in June 2022 to 6.21 billion AUD in late 2023 and 9.13 billion AUDin late 2024 before recently surpassing 10 billion AUD.
Mirae Asset Financial Group’s capital market subsidiary attributed the growth to Global X Australia’s strength in gold securities, a safe-haven asset for which prices have surged amid global trade uncertainties. Global X Australia launched Global X Physical Gold, the world’s first ETF, in 2003.
The Australian subsidiary has also introduced a range of innovative services including thematic, income, and fixed income ETFs that benchmark Global X’s successful U.S. offerings such as Global X Artificial Intelligence and Global X Defense Tech, according to Mirae Asset.
Global X Australia will strive to offer more competitive products to local investors in Australia, in particular aiming to become a long-term investment partner for retirees, CEO Alex Zaika said through Mirae Asset’s press release.
"Global X Australia has achieved balanced growth both in scale and quality since 2022 through continued product lineup expansion, rebranding efforts and leadership restructuring,” said Kim Young-hwan, head of Mirae Asset Global Investments’ innovation and global management division.
The Australian subsidiary is expected to play a major role in the expansion of Mirae Asset’s global ETF business, Kim added.
