Korea aiming to export largest amount of rice to Japan in 35 years

Korea plans to export 22 tons of rice to Japan, the largest volume in 35 years, following a surge in rice prices in the neighboring country, a trade company said Monday.The Japan office of Korea's NH Trading imported 2 tons of Korean rice products last month, according to company officials. NH Trading is a subsidiary of Seoul's National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, better known as Nonghyup.The company plans to import an additional 10 tons of rice next month and another 10 tons in the future, the officials said.It marks the first time the Japanese office of NH Trading has purchased rice from Korea.It will also mark the largest amount of Korean rice, at 22 tons, exported to Japan since 1990, when the government began keeping a record of such data.The two countries' rice trade plan comes amid surging grain prices in Japan over the past year sparked by poor harvests and other reasons.Yonhap